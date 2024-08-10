Tony Khan Shows Interest In Bringing CIMA And The STRONGHEARTS Back To AEW

Some familiar faces to fans of the early days of AEW could be turning up again at some point in the future.

CIMA and The STRONGHEARTS, a trio consisting of CIMA, T-Hawk, and El Lindaman, were mentioned as talents by Tony Khan that he would like to see back in AEW during a recent Q101 interview.

“At some point, I would love to have CIMA back, and I would love to have the Strong Hearts back,” Khan said. “T-Hawk and Lindaman were excellent. I think those guys did a fantastic job. It’s great to hear that there’s interest to see the Strong Hearts back in AEW, and I would not be opposed to that at all. I think it’s great.”

He added, “I would love to see the Strong Hearts and the Dark Order pick up because believe me, it’s not something we’ve closed the book on. Just like nobody knows when Shaquille O’Neal left the ambulance, it remains to be seen, my friend. It’s a great question, but that chapter’s still open. You never know. Sooner or later, I look forward to maybe answering it for you.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.