Tony Khan Slams WWE for Holding Events Over Labor Day Weekend

It was made clear by AEW President Tony Khan that he was unhappy with the fact that WWE held two premium live events over the Labor Day weekend.

WWE started off the weekend with Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, followed by the NXT Worlds Collide show on Sunday afternoon, just prior to the All Out pay-per-view event.

During his appearance at the AEW All Out media scrum, he mentioned that the company was going to have to compete in a crowded marketplace over the weekend, which is something that hasn’t occurred since the company began holding its annual event in 2019.

Khan also discussed his current working relationship with WWE as well as the recent allegations that WWE attempted tampering with AEW’s talent.

“I’ve had a number of interactions with [WWE]. I’ve said a lot of nice stuff, and I don’t regret saying nice stuff because I’m super honest about pro wrestling. And when I saw good stuff there. I’ll be the first to say it. I am just not feeling the same love…I don’t want to get into it. I just haven’t felt the same reciprocation from them.”

Khan then talked about how WWE was going to have shows on the same weekend.

“There’s a big difference between this year and last year. We were the first professional wrestling show and the only professional wrestling show on Labor Day weekend last year. We were the third professional wrestling show of the weekend this year. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. And when I talk about things I wasn’t thrilled about, I was a little surprised we were the third professional wrestling show this weekend, and it’s probably a little bit more challenging in the marketplace when it becomes a little more crowded. So our performance…in prior years, we never had this kind of competition. This was kind of a first for us in AEW to see this kind of a crowded marketplace. I’m not sure if this is what we’ll see from now on. If it is, when the fight is brought, I will continue to bring a fight of my own. I have unique ways to do that. I have a lot of money to fight with. This is not a game to me. This is my life, and I don’t think it is a joke. I take it very seriously.”

Khan stated that he and his team are satisfied with the results they achieved while facing their competition.

Khan added, “When I compared myself to Jim Crockett Promotions this weekend, I think I got a taste of the same medicine Jim Crockett Promotions took, but I have a lot more f***ing money than Jim Crockett did. I’m serious. I’m not gonna sit back and take this f***ing s–t.”

You can watch Khan’s media scrum appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)