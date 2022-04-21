Tony Khan Speaks More About Anti-AEW “Bot” Twitter Accounts

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about an independent study that claimed much of the “anti-AEW online community” aren’t real individuals.

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Khan talked more about the matter:

“What I’ve seen was a lot of anti-AEW accounts that are really focused on the things they don’t like,” Khan said. “A lot of those are legitimate things. Some of those points I’m trying to address. Some of them I don’t agree with, but the point is a lot of these are the same people. There are a handful of accounts that are being run by a few people running a lot of accounts. Those are real people.”

“A lot of their engagement, their retweets, likes, people responding, and signal boosting for what they are saying, those are bots. You got a network of a few people with a lot of identities powered by a bunch of bots. I’m not making this up. I have hired IT experts that put together a much more sophisticated explanation than I’m capable of giving.”