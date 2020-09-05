Tony Khan Speaks On Bringing Thunder Rosa In For All Out

On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan discussed the Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa match for the AEW Women’s Title at the All Out pay-per-view event.

Here is what he had to say:

“You know, Thunder Rosa is great. And I hadn’t really thought about reaching out and booking Thunder Rosa, and I was with Kenny Omega. And Kenny Omega brought up when we were talking contenders. He thought Thunder Rosa would be great, but she works for the NWA. And I was, ‘You know, what? I bet we could work something out. And I bet Thunder Rosa would come and challenge for the title.’ And he said, ‘You know, if you work that out, that’d be great.’

“And Billy [Corgan] did come in and say he thought it would be a great idea too. Billy, like you said, he thinks all champions should be fighting champions. So why shouldn’t their champion come in and challenge for our title? So we think Thunder Rosa is very good wrestler, and you know, we’ll find out how Thunder Rosa and Shida stack up at All Out. And I think it’s a great match. So it was a fun one to book, and I was glad to put it on the card. I think that was a good idea.”

