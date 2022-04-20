Tony Khan Speaks On CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Possibly Having ROH Matches

During an interview with Robbie Fox on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, AEW President Tony Khan commented on CM Punk and Bryan Danielson possibly having matches in the new Ring of Honor:

“I would love to see them lock up at some point in AEW. In Ring of Honor, I think we’ll have to wait and see. There may be a time where it would make sense for them to come, we have a lot of great stars in Ring of Honor and AEW, so I couldn’t promise that. There may come a day where it would make sense for all the stars of AEW and all the stars of Ring of Honor to come together as one and have a big event. We’ll see when that time is. I wouldn’t count on seeing Punk and Danielson on every show. At some point, it might make sense.”