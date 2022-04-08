Tony Khan Speaks Out On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin’, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE:

“Yeah, I think it’s just one of those things where, you know, we couldn’t reach an agreement on going forward. I think he has found a situation that’s good for him, and we’re in a great position right now. There’s no ill will either way. We’re still friends, and I wish him the best. I think he wished us the best publicly and privately. So it’s all good.”

“Any buzz for professional wrestling is great for professional wrestling as long as it’s positive stuff, positive stories. I hope [Rhodes] keeps doing positive stuff and wish him the best. I know for us, we’ve been stacking the roster up. Just in recent weeks, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Jeff Hardy, Swerve Strickland have all come in, Keith Lee right before that. Our show is getting deeper and stronger. And that’s only a few months after we added the big batch with CM Punk, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson, a bunch of stars coming in. And that followed another big wave of stars who’d actually gotten released for some reason, with Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black, and some other really great wrestlers who came in.”