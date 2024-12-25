Tony Khan Speaks Out On His Childhood Dream Of Being A Wrestling Promoter

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on The Five Star podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his childhood dream of becoming a wrestling promoter.

Khan said, “When I was growing up, before I went to University of Illinois, actually before I went to University of Illinois Laboratory High School even, [being a wrestling promoter] was something I’d thought about and dreamed of. I started writing a show when I was in seventh grade called ‘Wednesday Night Dynamite,’ and it’s on every Wednesday now. We built it up and it became a real thing.”

On promoting wrestling on TNT and TBS:

“… It’s always been a dream to do pro wrestling as a promoter. I never dreamed I would get to do it on TBS and TNT. That was hollowed sacred ground. I don’t have to tell you guys being from the Carolinas, like you both are, how special wrestling on TBS and TNT is. It’s a great tradition.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.