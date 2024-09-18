Tony Khan Special Airing On FOX Sports 1 Tonight At 7:30pm EST.

Tony Khan will be featured on a new documentary special this evening on FS1.

FS1 will premiere “NFL Films Presents: The Beauty of Football” tonight at 7:30pm EST. ahead of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS.

In the special, fans will get a look at the life of the AEW President and management figure for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars during a day that included the NFL Draft and a live episode of AEW Collision.

“Before Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite starts at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS, NFL Films Presents: A Day in the Life of AEW GM & CEO Tony Khan, during a day of the NFL Draft & LIVE AEW Collision that evening,” the announcement from AEW read. “TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT on FS1.”