Tony Khan Takes Shot at WWE, Calls AEW Shows the Real Crown Jewel Not “BS” in Saudi Arabia

AEW President Tony Khan has fired a shot at WWE while promoting Wednesday’s Grand Slam in Queens, New York, just a few weeks after lashing out at the company for running two shows on the same weekend as All Out.

During an interview with News 12, Khan discussed how the Northeast region of the United States is the true crown jewel of pro wrestling, rather than something held in Saudi Arabia.

WWE holds two events in Saudi Arabia each year as part of a partnership with the Saudi government, one of which is known as the Crown Jewel. Their next event is scheduled for early November.

“You’re right. We’re running a lot of great shows around the Northeast. It’s so many great wrestling markets in one geographic region. I’ll say it [it’s] the crown jewel of wrestling markets…the real crown jewel of wrestling markets, not some BS overseas in Saudi Arabia. The real crown jewel, New York City, is where you want to be.”

Khan added, “Just New York City alone is a great market. It’s surrounded by so many great markets that are within driving distance. There are so many great fans up here.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)