Tony Khan Takes Shot At WWE’s P.R. Team

WWE’s Public Relations gets involved in things it shouldn’t be involved in.

That’s what AEW and ROH President Tony Khan thinks.

Khan took part in a ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 media conference call on Thursday to promote the pay-per-view scheduled for eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday.

During the call, Khan spoke about WWE’s P.R. team being responsible for the story of AEW’s negotiations for a new media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery being agreed in principle getting out to the public.

“I don’t usually do this, but since Brandon brought it up and asked,” Khan said of the question posed to him by WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston. “I had a major member of the wrestling media mention to me yesterday, WWE is telling people that, and I don’t know why WWE is telling people about our media rights deal. I don’t know whether it’s any of their business.”

Khan continued, “I don’t really understand why WWE PR calls people and talks about my business. WWE PR is telling people that the deal is done and that the deal is done at the same level that it was going to be our previous deal. That’s not the case. I don’t know why WWE PR and why major wrestling media members, who are very credible and never lied to me, I don’t know why they are telling people that. It’s none of their business. I think WWE PR really gets involved in a lot of things they shouldn’t get involved in. I can tell you that is very untrue. When we make a deal for AEW, it’s going to be a great deal with a big increase over what we’ve been doing. We’re in a really good position and have been doing great business here despite what they’re trying to do to us. Thanks.”

