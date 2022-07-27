Tony Khan Takes Shots at WWE, Adam Cole and Malakai Black Not Expect Back in WWE

Following Vince McMahon’s controversial retirement, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has continued to criticize WWE.

This week, WWE revealed that Triple H, their new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, is now in charge of the company’s creative team. Following this news, both WWE staff and fans were filled with optimism, and there were rumors that former WWE stars would be interested in making a comeback. Today, Khan stated he was “a little amused” by some of the responses to the WWE changes during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“I think (the changes are) going to be really positive for the fans overall. I am a little amused that changes in the competition, people think it’s going to magically change the landscape,” Khan said.

A lot of narratives have developed on Twitter, according to Khan. This week, there was news about how some former WWE stars and talents outside WWE were suddenly more open to joining the company. When some wrestlers’ contracts expire, Khan addressed the notion that they would come back to WWE because Vince is no longer employed by the company.

“I have got people signed her for five years and people think that just because the CEO, Chairman, those head of creative, that those people changed in the competition, people I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that,” Khan said.

Khan emphasized that Malakai Black’s contract has almost 5 years left on it and that Adam Cole is under contract until 2027.

“Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they are not magically going to be going anywhere. Those are two people I really like just as examples of people who have worked under that previous administration. I’m very amused by that. That’s a narrative I see so-called wrestling writers pushing every day. It’s pretty amusing,” Khan said.

The remarks from today follow those made by Khan shortly after the announcement of Vince’s retirement last Friday. These remarks, which can be found by clicking here, resulted in harsh criticism for the owner of AEW/ROH.

You can listen to the complete interview below: