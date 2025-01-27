Tony Khan Taking More Creative Control As AEW Builds Momentum

AEW has experienced a dip in ticket sales and television ratings, reflecting a decline in overall interest. However, the promotion remains the second-largest wrestling company globally, boasting a roster filled with some of the biggest stars in the industry.

In recent weeks, AEW has been building positive momentum, earning praise for creative storytelling. One standout angle from Collision featured Toni Storm, who revealed she had been exaggerating her character’s dementia to enhance her feud with AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May. The two are set to clash at the highly anticipated Grand Slam: Australia event next month. Additionally, AEW is gearing up for its Revolution pay-per-view in March, further fueling excitement among fans.

According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AEW staff and talent were particularly enthusiastic about the success of the latest episode of Collision, with many feeling the show was a significant creative achievement. It was also noted that Tony Khan has been more hands-on creatively in recent weeks, signaling his renewed focus on shaping the product’s direction.