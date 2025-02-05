Tony Khan Talks About AEW Grand Slam: Australia Airing On TV On Feb. 15

Tony Khan spoke with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman for an in-depth interview this week covering all things pro wrestling AEW.

During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about how the AEW Grand Slam: Australia special was always planned to air on TV, as well as how it will take place after the NBA All-Star Saturday programming on TNT.

“Yes, having this be a TV event has always been the plan,” Khan said. “That’s something that the network wanted. It’s something the network brought to us recently as an opportunity to follow NBA All-Star Saturday.”

Khan continued, “We saw it as a huge opportunity. It was a great vote of confidence for our partners at Warner Brothers Discovery. It will be one of the biggest nights of the year on TNT. It’s a great opportunity given the lead-in.”

AEW Grand Slam: Australia is scheduled to take place on February 15, 2025 from Brisbane.

