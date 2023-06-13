Tony Khan Talks About AEW Roster Split Rumors, Clears Up Confusion Surrounding Collision

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on Barstool Sports’ Rasslin’ podcast with Brandon F. Walker for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the appearance, the AEW and ROH President cleared up some confusion regarding the introduction of the new weekly Saturday night AEW Collision program.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how there will be an opportunity for wrestlers to appear on both programs (Dynamite & Collision) and that certain stories can bounce back and forth: “I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven’t drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of a split of a roster. I think people are going to be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows.”

On how whoever holds championship gold will most likely be on Dynamite and Collision: “I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show. And frankly, every promotion in the world. We’re not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.