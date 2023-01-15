Tony Khan Talks About Balancing AEW, NFL, and Fulham FC at the Same Time

AEW President Tony Khan discussed how he manages his time between AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC in an interview with The Rich Eisen Show.

It all comes down to being able to multitask for the AEW President. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“I started out, and I would be in the football office 80 hours a week. Now, because originally when I started working at Fulham, I started outsourcing some of my work that I would do as far as the analytics on the weekly opponent, or the team, to self-scout, or free agency, some of that stuff. I’m still doing a good amount of the work in the office, and also, I have a laptop I bring on the road; it’s out in the car in the parking lot here and I take it everywhere I go. I’m at the wrestling show and I have my NFL laptop ready to go while I’m writing the match card, laying out who’s gonna wrestle who on the big match, and I also have my NFL laptop, I might have the coach at Fulham calling to talk about players. You have to be ready to multitask, just like as a parent, you have multiple kids, multiple responsibilities, and you love everything you’re doing.“

You can watch the complete interview below: