Tony Khan Talks About Significance Of Kenny Omega Returning To AEW

Tony Khan appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show from Cincinnati, Ohio.

During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about the significance of Kenny Omega making his long-awaited in-ring return to AEW on tonight’s show.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts:

“It’s so exciting to have some of the top stars returning to AEW. Tonight, Kenny Omega returns to the AEW ring for the first time in over a year. We haven’t seen Kenny Omega in the ring here in America in a really long time. He did have a comeback match in Japan that went very well, but now he’s being tested against one of the most powerful and one of the most impressive athletes in really in my lifetime that I can ever remember, and that’s The Machine Brian Cage. It’s been huge having Kenny Omega back in AEW. I’m incredibly excited about Omega returning to AEW and all the possibilities and everything that comes out of tonight, when Kenny Omega returns to the ring on Dynamite against Brian Cage.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.