Tony Khan Talks About Top Guys Working For AEW & ROH

Tony Khan fielded questions on a number of AEW and ROH topics during the Death Before Dishonor 2023 post-show media scrum this weekend.

While talking with members of the media in attendance at the show, the AEW and ROH boss man spoke about top guys working for both promotions, ROH and AEW Collision and Universal Studios tapings.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On ROH potentially taping content from Universal Studios in Orlando: “I’m very open to utilizing studio tapings, but I think there is a lot of benefits to having the ROH crew traveling with the Collision crew. You’re seeing people get opportunities, really rising stars.”

On ROH traveling and taping with the AEW Collision crew: “When you have great stars like that on ROH, they can get involved with Collision and it really helps everybody. With Collision, I’m focused on that show, but I also have this great crew and am focused on ROH in terms of week-to-week-to-week long-term storytelling. On this pay-per-view you saw firsthand that you have long-term ideas that you think out, but things can change them.”

On how he can have top names from his roster appear on both programs: “As we look at it, I’d be open to going back there, but I really like doing it at Collision. There are veteran stars and when you have top names that can appear on both, I think that’s great. I probably wouldn’t change much because Saturdays have gone really well, and part of that has been shooting the ROH shows.”

Check out the complete media scrum via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.