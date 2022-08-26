Tony Khan Talks About Wardlow’s Progression Since Joining AEW, KiLynn King’s Potential

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about Wardlow’s progression since joining AEW, his thoughts on KiLynn King and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the progression Wardlow has made in AEW: “He’s [Wardlow] wildly, wildly popular and it’s somebody that the fans have really rooted for-for a long time, even when it wasn’t really fashionable to do so and when they weren’t sure what kind of guy Wardlow was. I think people always suspected it was a good person in there and to see the change in his character this year and the way he’s stepped forward, it’s really exciting.”

On how he feels about KiLynn King: “I love KiLynn King’s wrestling and her work ethic and I think she’s a great person. She is somebody that has been in AEW and a really hard worker and has gone out in the independent scene and done a really good job and built up a reputation and then came back and had an awesome match last week with Toni Storm on Dynamite and I thought it was excellent.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview from Busted Open Radio by visiting SiriusXM.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.