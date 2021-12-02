Tony Khan Talks About Why Promos In AEW Aren’t Scripted

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed promos in AEW:

“I really try to let people cut loose on the promos and build a personal issue. You’re not going to hear somebody reading a script on AEW, the wrestlers go out there. Really, when I was a kid, and so many of us who grew up on wrestling, you want to hear pro wrestlers shooting from the hip. You want to hear them showing off their personalities and what makes them so unique. The last thing I want to do is handcuff these great men and women. That is why I think people enjoy the interviews and the promos on AEW so much.”

Khan also discussed CM Punk and MJF’s promo battle from last week’s AEW Dynamite:

“Talking about CM Punk and MJF, a lot of people have been talking about the interview segment they had last week. It was some of the most exciting television we’ve ever had. I’m very excited about the situation with Punk and MJF and all the buzz around them and AEW right now. A lot of people have been talking about CM Punk and MJF and the promos. Just like we got a lot of buzz for CM Punk and Eddie Kingston and the verbal jousting they did in the lead-up to their big match at Full Gear. I think the promos are a huge part of wrestling of building stories. We have some people here who happen to be some of the best promos in pro wrestling right now. Having the situation with Punk and MJF I think is very exciting.”