Tony Khan Talks Additions To AEW’s Medical Protocols

In an interview with PWInsider, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the company made several additions to the medical protocols to make things safer for talent.

He said:

“We’ve been recently doing everything we can to work on our protocols and make this as safe as possible work environment. I’ve added another independent neurologist to the staff. We’ve added an independent doctor at all the shows in addition to our staff medical team and we’re adding extra support. I’ve added a two-way feature where the referees can talk back to us if there are injuries so that the referee, you know, not all communication is going one way, and I’ve encouraged the referees to let us know what’s going on.

“Speaking of Chris [Nowinski]- Chris is actually coming back this weekend, so Chris will be at Full Gear and I’m going to have Chris talk to all the staff and all the talent and me. It’s been over a year since Chris came and saw us last and I think it’s probably overdue for Chris to come in and give us his thoughts and his critiques and it’s important that we listen to that. So I’m excited to have Chris come back because I think he’s the world’s leading expert on head trauma. As to other injuries outside of head trauma, I think we should do our best there too but I think that’s probably the area we’re the most concerned about, being…make sure we’re doing everything safe.”