Tony Khan Talks AEW’s Brisbane Debut And Grand Slam Challenges

AEW President Tony Khan was questioned regarding ticket sales for the 2025 Grand Slam event in Brisbane, Australia, during a media call to promote the 2024 AEW Full Gear PPV event.

“Well, we’re very excited to make our debut there. We have sold thousands of tickets in the market, and it’ll be a great debut for us in Brisbane, and hopefully, the first of many shows down there.”

Khan was also asked about how the show will be airing:

“As far as how it’s going to run, I think it will present some challenges in terms of the timing of the event and the time zones as far as presenting it as a conventional pay-per-view here domestically. I think it’s something to keep an eye on. One of the great things about our media rights deal now is the opportunity to have our TV shows. Also, they’re streaming specials. All the Dynamite and Collision episodes will be on TBS and TNT, respectively, but they’re also going to livestream on Max, which is really exciting. And I think it’s a great opportunity for AEW. And Grand Slam Australia is in Q1, and it’s going to be one of the major AEW events for sure. And it was part of the big live event announcement. Of course, we announced some TV shows, and it’ll be a little bit of a different cadence for us going to Australia versus a normal TV week. But it’ll be a great event, and everyone’s going to be able to see it.”