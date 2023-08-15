Tony Khan Talks Difficulties In Booking ALL IN & ALL OUT A Week Apart

Tony Khan is excited for AEW ALL IN and AEW ALL OUT.

Even if they are only one week apart.

The AEW and ROH President spoke about the major double-premium live event week coming up at the end of this month during an appearance on the Battleground podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On difficulties booking the two major shows only one week apart: “Well, we’re going to find out. It’s exciting to do it and it’s going to be the first time anybody has tried anything like this. AEW has got our biggest show of all time coming up on August 27 at Wembley Stadium, it’s going to be a massive event. I’m so excited for the show.”

On the early signs of massive success for AEW ALL IN at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27: “Right now, the ticket sales are unprecedented. This is the biggest pro wrestling event in the history of Europe. No show ever in Europe has sold more tickets or had a bigger gross than this. It’s pretty special. It’s one of the biggest wrestling events in the history of the world now. It’s going to be a week apart, two huge events, and we have some huge events leading into them.”

