Tony Khan Teases Announcements/Surprise For AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on tonight’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash show, promising one of the biggest cards of the year, great in-ring action, huge announcements and a surprise.

Khan wrote-

“It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is TONIGHT on @TNTdrama! Tonight’s our annual Holiday Bash, one of the biggest cards of the year + in addition to great wrestling tonight, there are HUGE announcements + expect a surprise TONIGHT Live on TNT!”

Khan previously confirmed that tonight’s show will feature feature the reveal of more details on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments, but there’s no word on what the other announcements may be related to.

