Tony Khan Teases Debut of A New Female Wrestler In AEW

During an appearance on The Outlaw Nation podcast, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the company signing new female wrestlers and here was Khan’s response:

“Yes, I’m not going to say who, but yes. It’s a good question, without naming any specific names or spoiling anything, I will tell you yes. As for when and where I suggest you watch Rampage tonight to get more info. As far as rhymes or spellings or anything else, I can’t tell you that, but what I can tell you is I’ll have more info on when and where you might see a new women’s wrestling star debut in AEW, I’ll give you more info on that tonight on Rampage.”