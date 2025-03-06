Tony Khan Teases Major AEW Event Announcements Still To Come

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Fightful about a number of topics, including the company’s holding huge events in major cities and the fact that there are still more announcements to come.

Khan said, “Next year we are planning on that and it’s very exciting. We’ve done Forbidden Door in Canada and had a great experience in Toronto. We’ve done it in great cities in America, including Chicago and New York. It’ll be great to have an overseas Forbidden Door. I’m excited for that. There is a lot more to come and a lot of announcements to come. For AEW All In, it’ll be great to bring it to Globe Life Field. I can’t promise what’s to come for 2026, although I can say that Wembley Stadium in London has been a great home to us. Wembley Stadium has been amazing. We set a world record, 81,035 tickets sold. Here at Globe Life Field, we have a chance to make history in American pro wrestling and bring fans from all over the world to Arlington, Texas.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

