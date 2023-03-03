Tony Khan Teases ‘Major Announcements Coming Soon’

AEW President Tony Khan announced some “major announcements coming soon” while promoting tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT and Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Khan wrote on Twitter, “AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco + Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT! 2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!”

Tonight’s AEW Rampage is the go-home show for Revolution, and it will include the following:

* Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux vs. Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes

* Tag Team Four-Way: Top Flight vs. John Silver/Alex Reynolds vs. Claudio Castagnoli/Wheeler Yuta vs. Aussie Open

