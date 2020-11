AEW President Tony Khan wrote the following regarding tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 11, 2020