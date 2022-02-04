Tony Khan Teases “Newsworthy Info” To Be Announced On AEW Rampage

Tony Khan is set to make an announcement during tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode. Khan took to Twitter today and plugged tonight’s Rampage, and noted that he plans to drop some newsworthy information during the broadcast.

He wrote: “In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, I’m planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight’s #AEWRampage! Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops”

There’s no word yet on what Khan has to announce, but we will keep you updated.