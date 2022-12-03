Tony Khan Teases Specific Segment Scheduled For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TNT at 10/9c with this week’s edition of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to hype up the show and teased a surprise appearance.

The AEW and ROH President took to Twitter and posted a pair of tweets hyping the show this evening. The second tweet saw Khan include a meme that teased a big announcement regarding the AEW Tag-Team Championship bout that will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

In the second tweet, the meme included some photos from a movie with captions added that saw the male pictured hype The Acclaimed’s segment where they will be calling out the best possible contenders to challenge them for their titles on next week’s AEW on TBS program. The female then replied twice in-a-row with the same response, which read, “They know who’s going to show up tonight, right?”

Check out the pair of posts from the AEW promoter's page below