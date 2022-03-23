Tony Khan Teases Surprise At ROH Supercard Of Honor

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is teasing a surprise for the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor XV pay-per-view.

AEW issued a press release on Tuesday to plug the recent Supercard of Honor additions that we’ve covered here on the site. Khan, who recently bought ROH, responded to a tweet about the press release and promised to work hard to make this a great pay-per-view and one to carry on the ROH legacy. He also teased a surprise for the show.

“I promise to work hard to make ROH Supercard a great ppv + a show to carry on the incredible 20 year legacy of @ringofhonor. I’ll continue to make announcements on the card; I might even have a trick up my sleeve (which I wouldn’t announce). Rohtix.com PPV on @FiteTV,” Khan wrote.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV and HonorClub. Below is the current card, along with Khan’s tweet:

Winner Take All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA