Tony Khan Teases Surprise for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Khan teased that there might be a surprise on tonight’s show and at the Rampage tapings that will be taped after Dynamite.

“The ratings are literally the highest our audience has been since this exact point last year at Grand Slam.” Khan said it’s a good time to check out the show. He added, “When you look at the lineup tonight I think you are gonna see why this is such a great value for the fans in addition to the fact that I might have a trick up my sleeve for Grand Slam. I might have something planned in addition to what’s on the card.”

Khan added, “There may be something for Rampage and something for Dynamite. I’m covering both shows with exciting possibilities and for the people coming tonight, it’s the best value for a ticket. Not only are you gonna get the best live 2-hour TV show of the year with Dynamite tonight but I really believe we got so much special stuff on the Rampage we’re gonna shoot for Friday…”