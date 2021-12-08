Tony Khan Teases That AEW Has Some ‘Good Stuff Coming’ During The Next Several Weeks

During an appearance on the Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker podcast, AEW President Tony Khan hyped up the next several weeks of AEW television:

“We do these big quarterly PPVs, but now it’s a while before the next PPV. For fans, every Wednesday night they are going to get great wrestling matches and on Friday Night Rampage. So we consistently are doing these huge events. I think through the holidays, every Wednesday and Friday, people can expect the cards to get bigger and bigger. Winter is Coming, we are only a week away now. To be here in Long Island, to be in New York, and to be in Long Island for the first AEW show at the new UBS Arena, I wanted to pack it with something really special for the fans. Bryan Danielson wants to wrestle every week. When you have the best wrestler in the world arguably, and one of the best wrestlers of all time, and he wants to come out and wrestle every week, I’m all for it. He’s got one of the biggest matches of the year, one of the biggest matches we’ve ever had in AEW, and that’s Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page next week. He wants to wrestle this week against John Silver in John Silver’s hometown.”

“We have some good stuff coming. We have some good plans for the future, good surprises, and great moments, and most importantly, great wrestling matches.”