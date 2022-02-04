Tony Khan Teases That ‘The Forbidden Door Will Be Opening Again Soon’

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked about signing more free agents. Khan noted that he plans to make some more “big signings” soon and said the following:

“Anytime we can sign somebody that’s gonna make the fans excited, that’s gonna come in here and give the fans big matches that they’re excited to watch and somebody that can bring new fans to AEW, it’s a great opportunity to us so I will continue to explore the free agent market and the forbidden door will be opening again soon.”