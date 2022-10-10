Tony Khan Thanks AEW Fans For Wishing Him Happy 40th Birthday: “See You Wednesday!”

Tony Khan is officially middle-aged.

The AEW and ROH President took to social media on Monday, October 10, 2022 to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Khan, one of the co-owners of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, as well as the President of All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor Wrestling, noted that he appreciates all those who “support the Jaguars” team, while also referring to his gig as the AEW President as a “dream job.”

“Thank you all for the very kind words today on my 40th birthday,” Khan began in a post shared earlier today via his official Twitter feed. “Thank you Jaguars, I believe we’re on the right track, everyone who supports the Jags deserves great things.”

Khan continued, “Thank you Fulham FC, I love Fulham more than anything. Thank you AEW, this is my dream. See you Wednesday.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW and ROH President Tony Khan’s Twitter feed.