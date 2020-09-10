Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Watching This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for this week’s Dynamite ratings success. As noted, this week’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite drew 1.016 million viewers, ranking #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was AEW’s best viewership of 2020, and their third-best viewership of all-time.

Khan wrote:

“Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us!”