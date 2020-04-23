Tony Khan Thanks Fans, Hypes Next Week’s AEW Show

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted last night to thank fans for watching Dynamite, then gave a big teaser for next week and how the show has potential to be very special.

“Thank you great AEW fans for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! I enjoyed producing this week’s show, I thought it was a great show. I think next week’s show has a chance to be very special, I think it will be the best episode of wrestling tv anyone’s done in months to say the least.”