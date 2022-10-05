Tony Khan: “There’s Plenty of Time to Scissor Someone on National Scissoring Day”

AEW President Tony Khan has put together a jam-packed show for tonight’s Dynamite edition, which will include a National Scissoring Day segment with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

The current AEW Tag Team Champions and veteran wrestlers have moved on from their signature line, “Scissor Me Daddy Ass.” Khan wrote the following on Twitter in order to generate excitement for the show and have some fun with the scheduled segment:

“Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV, we’re celebrating our 3 year Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite anniversary on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! Today is also National Scissoring Day, & there’s plenty of time to scissor someone and spread the lore of The Acclaimed + the love of wrestling!”

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta in the opener

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter

* Rush vs. Adam Page

* Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin with no one in their corners

* Luchasaurus returns to action

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed celebrate “National Scissoring Day” with Billy Gunn

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Brian Cage