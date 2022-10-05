Tony Khan to Address Saraya’s In-Ring Future, Says She’s Been “Tremendous” for AEW

Saraya’s AEW in-ring future has been uncertain since her debut with the company last month. It was reported that she signed a three-year contract with AEW and that she will wrestle in some capacity.

This week, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with ComicBook’s Connor Casey and asked if fans should expect an update on Saraya’s in-ring future soon.

“I will, at some point, for sure address that and I think we’ll find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW, but that’s not really something I could answer here,” Khan said. “But I think keep watching Dynamite tonight, Rampage on Fridays and you’re going to find out more about what Saraya is going to do in AEW.”

Khan was also asked how having the former WWE Divas Champion in AEW has been so far.

“It’s been tremendous. She’s awesome,” he said. “She’s a huge star and she’s got a great mind for wrestling and she’s already had some really cool ideas and she also has such a great presence and her star power is going to be a real positive for us this year and going forward in future years.”

Saraya and Britt Baker will be ringside for Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, and Serena Deeb’s match against Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on tonight’s Dynamite Third Anniversary show.