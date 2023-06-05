Tony Khan To Make Announcement Regarding AEW Collision On Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan will make another appearance on AEW Dynamite in the upcoming Wednesday night episode.

It was announced on social media that Khan will reveal the first main event for Collision’s first episode. We already know that Punk will appear in the first episode, and there are rumors that he wants to work with Samoa Joe and Jay White.

It’s possible that Punk will wrestle on the first show, but Khan may have other names in mind for the main event.

The following has been announced for AEW Dynamite this week:

– We will hear from World Champion MJF

– Texas Tornado Tag Match: Jack Perry & Hook vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico

– Ricky Starks vs. Jay White – Juice Robinson & FTR banned from ringside

– AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

You can check out the aforementioned tweet below: