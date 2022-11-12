Tony Khan Touts AEW Dynamite On TBS Ratings Success For 2022: “It’s Been A Great Year”

Thanks to the fan support of All Elite Wrestling, the ratings and viewership for the company’s weekly Dynamite show on TBS is having a great year.

And that’s coming from the boss-man himself.

Tony Khan took to social media on Friday and commented on the ratings success AEW Dynamite on TBS has enjoyed in 2022.

“Thanks to your support AEW Dynamite on TBS is having a great year,” Khan began. “Total viewers +10% in 2022. Viewers age 18-49: +5%. Age 18-34: +26%.”

Khan continued, “This quarter’s been great too! Dynamite total viewers. Q4 2022 +7% over Q4 2021!”

The AEW and ROH President would conclude his tweet with a reminder to fans to tune into AEW Rampage tonight on TNT at 10/9c.

“See you TONIGHT for Friday Night AEW Rampage on TNT,” Khan wrote.

