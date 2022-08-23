Tony Khan Touts AEW Ratings, Hypes Title Unification Bout On This Week’s Dynamite

Tony Khan is pleased with the business success of AEW throughout the summer.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite show, which features AEW Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley in a battle to unify the titles, the AEW President took to Twitter to comment on the recent ratings success of the company and to hype Wednesday’s show on TBS.

“Thank you everyone who watches AEW on TV,” he wrote. “In 48 hours Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite, CM Punk vs Jon Moxley to finally crown an Undisputed AEW World Champion!”

Khan added, “It’s been a great summer of 12 straight weeks & counting for Dynamite on TBS in the top 2 shows on cable in the US.”

Check out the actual tweet, along with an additional post touting recent AEW UK ratings success below.