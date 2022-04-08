Tony Khan Trends As He Elaborates On “Anti-AEW” Social Media Posts

As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about an independent study that claimed much of the “anti-AEW online community” aren’t real individuals.

Khan became a trending topic on Twitter and Khan elaborated what he tweeted in a statement to WrestlingInc.com:

“Waiting for final study but here’s what my expert confirmed. It’s people with real live accounts making posts and then using their bots to manipulate the social channel algorithm by backing them up with engagement from a made-up Twitter identity. Social media teams will often fight on this. Bots are great for numbers and when they’re gone, you’ll see a dip in digital conversation impressions – both those were either negative sentiment or not real anyway.

For example, I tweet Megha only eats rotten bananas. I throw say 18 bots behind it (which takes about 5 minutes to do). Twitter security can’t differentiate when done well (neither can most social teams). The problem becomes every time people type Megha into the search bar, because of a real account supported by bots- the first suggested result would be tweets about Megha eating rotten bananas. I’m oversimplifying, but that’s the 5 cent version of what’s happening.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com stated that Khan himself had commissioned the study through his analytics company. Khan clarified that information:

“Not using my own company for it, hired an independent person to review it. I have no idea where Bryan got that. I must now dock his $200k/month paycheck according to one of those preposterous lists where Dave [Meltzer] also was receiving similar compensation, then liked/RTd by 100s of bots.”