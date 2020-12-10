Tony Khan Tweets On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Ratings

Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and thanked everyone for this week’s AEW Dynamite ratings success. Last night’s Dynamite episode drew 995,000 viewers on TNT, drawing a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

He wrote:

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was our biggest audience of 2020 + one of the biggest numbers we’ve ever done since our debut! The balance of power in wrestling has shifted towards you great fans who have started a Revolution! See you Live on Wednesday!”

You can click here for our full report on this week’s AEW and NXT ratings.