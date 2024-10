AEW President Tony Khan appeared on The Morning Q93 Crew show to discuss several topics, including whether launching the company without Chris Jericho’s involvement would have been possible.

Khan said, “I don’t know if it would have been possible for us to launch AEW without Chris Jericho’s involvement. He’s been a fixture and a great part of AEW throughout the five years.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.