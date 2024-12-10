Tony Khan Updates Fans On AEW Games

Will there ever be a follow-up to AEW Fight Forever in the world of AEW Games?

AEW President Tony Khan addressed this topic during an interview with Mr. Wright Way at the AEW ALL IN: Texas Countdown To On-Sale press event on December 9.

“[AEW Fight Forever] was a great experience for us and now it’s going to be something for AEW, as a multi-media conglomerate and world-wide corporation, definitely.”

Khan added, “It was a great first entry with AEW Fight Forever and people can still play Fight Forever all over the world. Eventually, absolutely, we’ll keep putting AEW games into the world. Right now, we’re fully supporting that and I’m excited about Fight Forever. There are still more wrestlers and exciting things happening with the game. There are a lot of opportunities in the world of gaming.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.