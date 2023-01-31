Tony Khan Vows To Deliver Another “GREAT” AEW Dynamite This Week, Talks Ratings Success

Tony Khan is giving another presidential guarantee of greatness this coming Wednesday night.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to comment on the recent AEW TV show quality and ratings success.

“The past month of AEW Dynamite has been one of our best runs of TV ever,” Khan began. “[Plus] last week had our most viewers since October!”

Khan continued, giving a personal promise that the stars of All Elite Wrestling will deliver another “GREAT show” this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

“This Wednesday I promise another GREAT show,” he said. “It’s also been a very emotional time with the loss of Jay Briscoe. Thank you everyone rallying around his family.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter page of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan