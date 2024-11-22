Tony Khan Wanted To Hold Wrestling Event At The Hammerstein Ballroom For Years

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with WGN Radio on a number of topics, including how he has wanted to hold a wrestling event at the Hammerstein Ballroom for years.

Khan said, “Since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to put pro wrestling in Hammerstein Ballroom. There’s been events there in the past, and it’s never on TBS and TNT. So it’ll be the TBS and TNT debut for the Hammerstein Ballroom. So it’s very cool to bring that great tradition here to the Superstation and to TNT. It’s going to be a big deal for us. That’s going to be a great way to spend the holidays. Those will be our December shows. It’ll be the Continental Classic. It’s a great time of year. We’ll be going into our World’s End pay-per-view, and we’ll be having a live Collision on December 21, New York, Hammerstein Ballroom, and also then the Christmas AEW Dynamite. There will be Dynamite on Christmas night. So it’ll be very cool. We’re taping that show on the Sunday going into Christmas. So, we’ll do Saturday and Sunday. AEW at Hammerstein Ballroom, Ring of Honor [on] Friday night, also. So a three-night stand for us should be a lot of fun.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)