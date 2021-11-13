Tony Khan Wants More Credit For Helping NWA With EmPowerrr PPV

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan wants more credit for helping the NWA with their all-women’s EmPowerrr pay-per-view back in August.

Khan appeared on a media call this week to promote Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. He talked about the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view and said he doesn’t feel like he got enough credit for what he did to help the NWA with that event.

“I don’t feel like I get enough credit for what I did for the NWA show. Because a good number of people that were on the NWA show were wrestlers that I sent and paid,” Khan said. “So I do think I contributed because the highest-paid wrestlers on that show were people that I paid separately from what they already make in AEW to go on that show. I don’t think they did a very good job telling people that, honestly.

“Even though it wasn’t part of the deal we did, I wish they would have told more people that because it was one of the points I made when we closed it. I think it was, ‘It would be nice if you told people because it’s a big contribution from me. Does that make sense?” Tony asked. “So I did pay the wrestlers for [the all-women NWA event], so yeah, it’s kind of like when you pay for dinner and nobody thanks you.”

AEW regulars who worked EmPowerrr were Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Red Velvet, and Diamante. Kiera Hogan also worked the show but that was before her AEW debut. There is no word on if Khan also helped with some of the other up & coming indie talents on the show.

