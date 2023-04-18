Tony Khan Writes About Meeting “Vlad The Superfan”

Vlad The Superman is back in the headlines.

After being the focus of a video released by WWE two years ago, Vladimir Abouzeide is back again.

Affectionately known as Vlad The Superfan, the lifelong pro wrestling fan appeared alongside Tony Khan in a photo that is making the rounds on social media.

On Monday, the AEW and ROH President shared the photo via Twitter along with the following caption:

“At age 8, on the first ppv I ever watched live, I saw a fan who seemed to be having such a great time at the live event. At age 12, I joined the IWC, and learned that his name is Vlad, + he’s a very nice guy. It was an honor to meet him in person. Thank you Vlad, you’re the man!”

Check out the photo and the aforementioned WWE video on Vlad The Superfan below.