Tony Khan’s AEW Collision Announcement Revealed, Backstage Update On CM Punk

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan will appear on tonight’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite to announce the location of the AEW Collision premiere on Saturday, June 17.

In an update, PWInsider reports that AEW will announce the United Center in Chicago as the location of the Collision premiere tonight on Dynamite.

The United Center has been rumored for weeks, but it was reported that backup locations, including Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, had been discussed, amid rumors about Punk’s issues with AEW. AEW has now finalized the location, and both parties expect Punk to work the Collision premiere.

Regarding the rumors of heat between Punk and AEW, this new report states that there were issues this week, but they were “greatly overblown.” The two sides have been in contact on a regular basis since the fallout that resulted in Punk’s removal from the initial Collision announcement last week. For those who missed it, an earlier report on the Punk – AEW rumors from this week can be found here.

There’s no word yet on whether the Collision premiere will still be titled “The Second Coming,” which is related to the August 21, 2021 premiere episode of AEW Rampage, which was billed as “The First Dance” for Punk’s AEW debut. The Rampage premiere was also held at Punk’s hometown’s United Center.

